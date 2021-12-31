Year 2021 for Australia

SBS Polish

Cleo Smith in her hospital bed

Cleo Smith in her hospital bed Source: Supplied - WA Police

Published 31 December 2021 at 3:28pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

National anthem words changed, pandemic, lockdown, protests, resignation of the Prime Minister of New South Wales and the happy finding of a girl named Cleo in Western Australia. These are some of the highlights for the just passing year of 2021.

