SBS Polish

Your Superannuation and Life Insurrance

SBS Polish

Superannuation

Source: Michal Brandt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 4:59pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

How to choose and compare life insurance in your super fund, explains financial advisor Michael Brandt. Part3

Published 27 February 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 27 February 2019 at 4:59pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"The matters discussed in this audio material are of general nature only and do not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals. The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the concepts discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...