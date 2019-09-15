SBS Polish

'Złodziej' in Australia

Katrzyna Żak, Leszek Lichota, Cezary Żak, Rafał Królikowski, Renata Dancewicz. Source: Agencja Artystyczna Certus

Published 15 September 2019 at 3:33pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Well-know Polish actors, Katarzyna Żak, Renata Dancewicz and Cezary Żak visited SBS studio in Melbourne to share their experience about playing in the show "Theft' by Eric Chappell. Katarzyna Żak is also presenting in Australia her music recital "Songs with good lyrics"... in Polish 'Piosenki z dobrym tekstem".

