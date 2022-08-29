SBS Polish

Poland wins volleyball match with Mexico - Sports Magazine

Published 30 August 2022 at 12:08am
By Piotr Pokorski
Source: SBS

Poland's success at Volleyball Championships..in Monday sports commentary by Piotr Pokorski

