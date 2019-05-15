SBS po polsku

Aged Care At Home: Uslugi i opłaty

SBS po polsku

Funcionários dos lares de idosos na Austrália estão insatisfeitos com o seu salário e condições de trabalho

How much funding actually goes to the care and quality of life for residents Source: Getty Images/Dean Mitchell

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2019 at 1:55pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 2:14pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

To druga rozmowa z cyklu informacyjnego o usługach ‘Aged care in home’. Irmina Sułkowska i Artur Rumianek z ’PAWA Community Care Inc’ w Sydney mówią między innymi o tym jakie uslugi można otrzymać, jakie są opłaty, co oznacza pomoc ‘ respite care’. Część druga.

Published 15 May 2019 at 1:55pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 2:14pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135