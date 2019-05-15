Aged Care At Home: Uslugi i opłaty

How much funding actually goes to the care and quality of life for residents Source: Getty Images/Dean Mitchell
Published 15 May 2019 at 1:55pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 2:14pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
To druga rozmowa z cyklu informacyjnego o usługach ‘Aged care in home’. Irmina Sułkowska i Artur Rumianek z ’PAWA Community Care Inc’ w Sydney mówią między innymi o tym jakie uslugi można otrzymać, jakie są opłaty, co oznacza pomoc ‘ respite care’. Część druga.
Published 15 May 2019 at 1:55pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 2:14pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share