Obchody Konstytucji 3 Maja

3 May Constitution

In 1791 the "Great" (Four-Year) Sejm (1788–92) and Senate adopted the 3 May Constitution at Warsaw's Royal Castle, drawing by Jan Piotr Norblin Source: wikipeadia

Published 3 May 2019 at 4:17pm
Uchwalona 228 lat temu przez Sejm Czteroletni w 1791 roku, Konstytucja 3 Maja - pierwsza polska ustawa zasadnicza była drugą na świecie, po konstytucji Stanów Zjednoczonych, a pierwszą w Europie, spisaną konstytucją.

