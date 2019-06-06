SBS po polsku

Australia - Darwin - strzelanina

SBS po polsku

AAP Image/Supplied by ABC News

Members of the Territory Response Group (TRG) arrest a suspected gunman in Darwin. Source: AAP Image/Supplied by ABC News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2019 at 10:53am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cztery osoby zginęły, a dwie zostały ranne podczas strzelaniny w Darwin. Sprawca został ujęty przez policję.

Published 6 June 2019 at 10:53am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:45pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Murray Silby
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135