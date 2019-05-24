SBS po polsku

'Dead Central'

SBS po polsku

The Old Cemetery, Devonshire Street, 1894" by Julian Rossi Ashton z 1894.

The Old Cemetery, Devonshire Street, 1894" by Julian Rossi Ashton z 1894. Source: Mitchell Library, State Library of New South Wales

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2019 at 3:57pm
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

O ciekawej historii starego Sydnejskiego cmentarza na miejscu którego znaduje się obecnie dworzec kolejowy mówi Ela Chylewska. Wystawa ' Dead Central' czynna jest w Stanowej Bibliotece w Sydney od soboty 25 maja do 17 listopada 2019. Exhibition in NSW State Library is open from Saturday 25 May 2019 to Sunday 17 November 2019.

Published 24 May 2019 at 3:57pm
By Ela Chylewska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135