SBS po polsku

Polski system wykrywania pożarów dla Australii

SBS po polsku

Smoke Detection

camera detector used for early fire detection Source: smokedsystem.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 11:29am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artur Matuszczak współtwórca innowacyjnego systemu detektorów przeciwpożarowych, które ostatnio testowano w Blue Mountains w NSW, mówi o jego zastosowaniu w Australii.

Published 13 November 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 11:29am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135