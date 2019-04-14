Wybory 2019: Chcesz głosować wcześniej... możesz.

Absent Voting Source: AEC
Published 14 April 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:10pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Wybory do parlamentu federalnego Australii odbędą się w sobotę 18 maja 2019r. Głosowanie jest obowiązkowe ... ale co zrobić, jeśli nie możemy głosować w dniu wyborów z różnych powodów? AEC (Australian Electoral Commission) podpowiada jakie masz opcje....
Published 14 April 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:10pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share