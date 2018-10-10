Invictus Games Team Poland

Invictus Games Poland Source: Invictus Games Poland
Published 10 October 2018
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
15-osobowy Team Poland weźmie udział w igrzyskach Invictus Games, które odbędą się w Sydney w dniach 20-27 pazdziernika 2018. Więcej w rozmowie z płk Leszkiem Stępniem, Dyrektorem Centrum Weterana Działań Poza Granicami Państwa.
