Matildas zostały wyeliminowane z Mistrzostw Świata Kobiet !

The Matildas

The Matildas look dejected following their defeat in the penalty shootout against Norway at the FIFA Women's World Cup Source: Getty Images

Published 23 June 2019 at 4:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:26pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Australijki zostały wyeliminowane z Mistrzostw Świata w piłce nożnej kobiet 2019, we Francji. Norweżki pokonały Matildas w bolesnej dla australijek serii rzutów karnych, po 120 minutach zacietej gry.

