Dzień Matki w Melbourne

Mother of the Year 2019 is Mrs Ewa Nowosiak. Source: SBS
Published 15 May 2019 at 12:11pm, updated 15 May 2019 at 12:17pm
By Marek Smalec
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Na uroczystym balu z okazji Dnia Matki w Domu Polskim Syrena w Rovwille, tradycyjnie wybrano Matkę Roku. Matką Roku 2019 została pani Ewa Nowosiak. Serdecznie gratulujemy ! Relację z balu przygotował Marek Smalec.
