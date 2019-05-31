SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa: "Cała prawda o Szekspirze"

'All is true'

Dame Judi Dench as Anne Shakespeare, Kenneth Branagh as William Shakespeare, Lydia Wilson as Susanna Hall and Kathryn Wilder as Judith Shakespeare. Source: AAP Image/PA Photo/Sony Pictures Releasing

Published 31 May 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:42pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela CHylewska
Wielki dramatopisarz zamyka swoją błyskotliwą karierę teatralną w Londynie i wraca do rodzinnego Stratford-upon-Avon. Co go tam czeka? Warto zobaczyć film.

