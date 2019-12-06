SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmu: 'Knives out'

film 'Knives out'

Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out' Source: Media Rights Capital

Published 6 December 2019 at 3:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Ela Chylewska
Bogaty autor kryminałów zostaje znaleziony przez gosposię z poderżniętym gardłem we własnym łóżku. Policja podejrzewa samobójstwo, ale utalentowany detektyw dostaje anonimowe zlecenie, aby zbadać dokładnie tę sprawę...

