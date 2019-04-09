SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa: ‘ Czego chcą mężczyzni’

'What Men Want'

Actress Taraji P. Henson (L) and DeDe Lea, EVP of Government Affairs, Viacom Source: Getty Images

Published 9 April 2019 at 10:37am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:08pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Available in other languages

Bohaterka filmu posiada niezwykła umiejętność czytania w męskich myślach. Co z tego wynika, zobacznie sami.

