Zjazd Rady Naczelnej Polonii Australijskiej

Polish Community Cuncil of Australia

Source: (image: Polish Program 4EB Radio, Brisbane)

Published 20 May 2019 at 10:16am, updated 22 May 2019 at 9:30am
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

51. doroczny zjazd Rady Naczelnej Polonii Australijskiej odbył się w Brisbane. Materiały dźwiękowe ze spotkania zostały przygotowane przez reporterów polskiej sekcji Radia 4EB w Brisbane Pawła Dunsta I Marka Knappe.

