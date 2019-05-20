Source: (image: Polish Program 4EB Radio, Brisbane)
51. doroczny zjazd Rady Naczelnej Polonii Australijskiej odbył się w Brisbane. Materiały dźwiękowe ze spotkania zostały przygotowane przez reporterów polskiej sekcji Radia 4EB w Brisbane Pawła Dunsta I Marka Knappe.
