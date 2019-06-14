Szczęśliwe Matyldy

Chloe Logarzo of Australia celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Source: Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Published 14 June 2019 at 4:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:47pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Kolejny dzień Mistrzostw Świata w piłce nożnej Kobiet 2019, które odbywają się we Francji. Byl to... dramatyczny ale szczęśliwy dla Australii dzień.
