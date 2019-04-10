SBS po polsku

Prawda i mity o 'Negative Gearing'

Negative Gearing

Published 10 April 2019 at 4:46pm, updated 10 April 2019 at 4:56pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Ostatnio demonizowane „negative gearing” wcale nie jest sposobem na bogacenie się dla bogatych, a strategią oszczędzania na pszyszłośc stosowaną przez milion przeciętnych Australijczyków średniej klasy. Wsród nich, tylko niewielki procent posiada więcej niż 2 nieruchomości inwestycyjne, mówi ekspert finansowy Michael Brandt.

