VIVA: Jak rozmawiać o depresji ?

Rear View Of Man Sitting On Rock Against Mountains At Death Valley National Park

Rear View Of Man Sitting On Rock Against Mountains At Death Valley National Park Source: Getty Images

Published 18 October 2017 at 4:09pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Available in other languages

Kiedy starzejemy się , zdarza się ze tracimy poczucie sensu ż zycia , pojawia się poczucie samotnosci i przygnębienia . Szacuje się, że od 10 do 15 procent starszych osób cierpi na depresję. Jakie są oznaki depresji i jak rozpocząć rozmowę z kimś kto może nam pomoc?

