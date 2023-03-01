This converted army truck is promoting 'safe spaces' for Queer communities across Australia

Anthony Hocking is the founder of POOF DOOF, a promoter of artists, events and safe spaces for queer communities and their allies.





Safe spaces shouldn't be consigned only to inside nightclubs, but to all indoor and outdoor events, including those in remote parts of Australia, he told SBS Portuguese.





It was this sentiment that led to a venture in 2020 where Mr Hocking purchased a disused Mercedes-Benz army truck and trailer and converted it into a touring festival stage vehicle - known as the POOF DOOF Pride Patrol.





“The Pride Patrol caters to performers from all walks of life and genres: drag, comedy, dance and burlesque," he said.





"We have mainly worked with local queer talent around Australia and we employ local performers from each capital city or regional centre that we visit, proudly including First Nations performers all over the country."



The POOF DOOF Pride Patrol has been travelling across Australia since 2020.

Assisting First Nations communities

When touring across the country, Mr Hocking helps First Nations artists from LGBTIQ+ communities strive towards university studies.





In late February, he was in Melbourne at the Victorian Pride Centre to help launch the First Nations Pride Scholarship - the first of its kind in Australia.





For Sydney WorldPride – the global event which is being hosted in Australia for the first time – dedicated gathering spaces have been established for First Nations people.



Mr Hocking said such initiatives were a positive step for Australia.





“We are so excited to have WorldPride in Sydney in 2023. Australians are very proud of our country, our lifestyle and our way of life and, moreover, we love to share that sense of fun and pride with visitors.





“I can say we love our country, and being able to showcase Australia and Sydney to the rest of the world during Sydney WorldPride is going to be electric and memorable.”





The Pride Patrol has travelled to a number of major and regional cities during its first two years, including Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Ballarat and Colac.





“We've also been to major music festivals in the Outback, in the Grampians and Gippsland," Mr Hocking said.





"We love taking the Pride Patrol to major music festivals in rural and regional areas out of the city. This is where we can do the best work and really promote good vibes and inclusivity to young people.





"Pride Patrol is the vehicle that will lead the way to break down barriers."



The Pride Patrol on the road. He said when people in regional centres see the pink camouflage glitter army truck roll through town, there are often looks of surprise and bewilderment.





“They would have never seen anything like it as there is nothing like it. A huge ex-army truck spreading love, inclusivity and good vibes are always welcome, hence I love watching people's faces while they are in their cars at the traffic lights when the truck passes by.





“I absolutely adore watching them try and work out what it is. The younger generations, especially the 18–25-year-old demographic, love the Pride Patrol. It’s now part of their festival experience and expectations.”



Anthony Hocking next to the Patrol truck - before and after. Credit: Anthony Hocking



He believes the project is important because there are many younger queer children in the country, on farms or in small towns that "need a link to a positive and present expression of a new way of thinking".





“They need to be able to see the Pride Patrol front and centre, strong, proud and queer.





“We still have a long way to go, and the Pride Patrol is the vehicle that will lead the way to break down barriers.”





As part of its efforts to mark WorldPride, POOF DOOF is bringing world-famous Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar to Sydney and Melbourne





“We wanted to have the biggest and best stars from around the world and Pabllo Vittar was of course on top of the list.





"We have a multicultural society here in Australia, and our Brazilian families living, working and studying here are so excited to have Pabllo and their team coming down for Sydney WorldPride."



Pabllo Vittar performs at Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park on June 4, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns Vittar will perform two shows in Australia on March 2 in Melbourne and in Sydney on March 4.





As far as the next steps on the road for the Pride Patrol, Mr Hocking said the plan was to push further into regional Australia, hence “we welcome councils and state governments to help in spreading the word and educating the Australian public”.





“We are looking to travel to a number of new places this year after Sydney World Pride and Mardi Gras when we travel to PITCH Music Festival in the Grampians mountain range.





“We then head for ChillOut Festival in Daylesford for Queer Country Pride. Later in the year, we are looking to travel to Alice Springs for the first time, and then the Pride Patrol will be part of the Rainbow Bar activation at Splendour in the Grass.



