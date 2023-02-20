Brazilian sperm donors in Australia: "I became a sperm donor so I could help families have children"

Rodrigo, real name withheld, decided to anonymously make a donation through an insemination clinic. He may never meet the people who he's helping, and his boyfriend had to sign a declaration authorizing the whole process. They currently don't plan on having biological children, but they do consider adopting a child in the future and make the family bigger.



A doação de sêmen tem ganhado bastante visibilibidade ultimamente, principalmente na comunidade LGBTQ+ na Austrália. Credit: David Levingstone/Getty Images Igor Branco, 36, personal picture withheld, has a biological kid with his ex-wife and now lives a relationship with a man. Their dream is to find a surrogate mother willing to get pregnant with the sperm of Igor's partner through insemination so he could also have a biological kid. Meanwhile, Igor also decided to donate his sperm to a couple of women who approached him on a private group for parents from the LGBTQ+ community on Facebook.



Each Australian state has different laws in place regarding sperm donation, but generally each donor is allowed to donate to up to 10 families or 10 women in each state, including his own family and no more. This limit is to ensure these kids never happen to meet emotionally or sexually in the future without knowing they are siblings.





Rodrigo decided to become an anonymous sperm donor in a sperm bank in Adelaide. He says the entire process took more than a year — he went through interviews with psychologists, medical exams with geneticists and the donation process until his sperm was available for the families to choose his profile. As of this interview, he states he doesn't know if any kid has been born because of his sperm. From now on, he's going to get annual reports that will inform how many births he helped happen.



As leis para a doação de sêmen na Austrália variam dependendo do estado ou território. Source: Moment RF / Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images He also shared a lot of details about the time he spent inside the clinic.





"I filled in a questionnaire about my personality, physical appearance and my tastes, which will be available for the families when they start their process to choose a donor. This form included physical attributes like hair colour, eyes, height, interests, hobbies, skills, favourite food, my ambitions in life and questions such as 'What word describes your personality? What were you used to doing right after you left school? What makes you most proud in life? What is your childhood's most cherished memory?' ".



The choice of an anonymous donation, with no relation with the families until the child is 18

Rodrigo also said he decided to go through this process in the clinic because he wasn't willing to donate specifically to one family or person he knows personally.





"I'd not feel comfortable to show up at the person's place or vice-versa to collect the donation. Besides, I prefer to have legal backup supported by an institution that will take care of the entire process and will perform everything smoothly. (...) Here in Australia, when a child is born through a donation, be it anonymous or not, they have the right to access the donor's info when they are 18. That's why it is important to keep your info updated in the sperm bank so the future teenager may contact you if they wish so".





When asked what would be his reaction in case someone contacted him after 18 years, he was positive about it.



One thing you should know is that you may never be contacted. It all depends on the family or the child. If such a thing happens, I think I'll be inclined to keep in touch. I'm very proud of where I came from and I'd be more than happy if all the people involved were interested in me or my Brazilian heritage Rodrigo, sperm donor.

Your partner must sign an authorization so you can become a donor

Rodrigo says his friends and family are aware of his decision, but his mother was particularly bothered.





"She always dreamt of having grandchildren, but now, with the possibility of having grandkids spread all over the country she may never meet, she struggles to keep up with reality".



I'm a gay man and I have a partner. When you sign your declaration of donation, your partner also needs to sign it, because this is a decision that needs to be taken together Rodrigo, sperm donor.

Rodrigo states the couple is planning on adopting a kid in the future.





"I also am very fond of foster parenting, that is, when you take care of children for a certain amount of time when their biological parents are not able or allowed to do so".



As leis australianas em todo o país proíbem que o doador de sêmen receba um pagamento financeiro por isso. Source: iStockphoto / John Kevin/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A selfless action with no profits

Australian laws forbid the donor to receive any kind of financial recompensation for his actions.





"If you're gonna do it, do it wholeheartedly, because you're getting nothing in exchange. Maybe this is the most selfless thing I have ever done. Do it knowing that the results of your donation are not under your control, because such a decision is very important and it's gonna change a lot of lives", highlights Rodrigo.





Online group has made possible 3,000 births via non-anonymous donations





Adam Hooper, 37, is an Australian and the creator of the private group on Facebook named Sperm Donation Australia . The group has gathered more than 16,000 users over eight years. Besides, he travels worldwide recruiting donors and promoting crucial info about the theme — his website sells artificial insemination kits for home use ranging from $ 45 to $ 120.





Mr Hooper himself is a donor and says he's helped more than 20 families with his sperm donations. His group claims to have helped more than 3,000 births happen through its donations.



Grupo no Facebook tem mais de 16 mil membros e conecta homens e mulheres que procuram ou oferecem doações de esperma. I donated to a family I met online





Igor Branco, 36, a health assistant from Brazil, lives in Brisbane, and says he had never imagined becoming a donor before. He has one kid from his previous marriage.





Currently he is living with his male partner and both wish to have more kids through a surrogate mother who is able to donate her eggs and also to experience the whole pregnancy. However, when he got a private message on Facebook from a couple of lesbians, he decided that was the moment to become a donor.



Muitos casais da comunidade LGBTQ+ na Austrália têm optado por Surrogacy ou “Barriga de Aluguel”. Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61 "We first spoke online, then we met personally and talked things through. It was a smooth process, no expectations. We studied, researched all the legal stuff, we did medical exams and, in the end, we signed a contract between us. (...) It's not an easy process, be it physically or mentally. We've tried 8 times up to now, and she got pregnant in one of them. Eventually, she lost the baby in the early stages. We're not giving up and we'll try again soon".



I wouldn't donate anonymously because I want to know the kid

Igor says that one of the criteria he has for other families is that they need to keep the process honest and candid, besides having good financial and loving conditions to raise the child "with lots of love and responsibility".





"I would also like to get to know the kid when they're ready and be part of their life, kind of an uncle to them. I think they'll like to know about their biological roots, about my personality, who I am, where I come from, my tastes and maybe about my decision on becoming a donor who helped bring them to life".





A taboo: "there are many ways to raise a family"





Igor also shares advice for those who're thinking of becoming sperm donors.





"I'd recommend preparing mentally so you can deal with your emotional limitations that may eventually appear. I feel sperm donation is still taboo and it needs to be discussed and generalised. There are many ways to raise a family — because they're not always formed by biological father and mother, but by two mothers, two fathers, single mums, or whoever is willing to raise a child with lots of love and responsibility".



