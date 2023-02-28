Brazilians share their journey of becoming mothers through artificial insemination in Australia

Carla had her first daughter at 42, after attempting seven other times through artificial insemination. She and her husband say that, after they got married, family and friends kept pushing them to have kids.





Tatyana granted us her interview while still pregnant at the hospital, a day before giving birth to her son who was conceived by artificial insemination from an anonymous donor.



Thais and her wife are looking for a gay men couple who can donate more than twice so that each of them gets pregnant — later, they intend on changing roles and becoming surrogate mothers to the other gay couple, so they can also have kids.





"It is not co-parenting, but a relationship of friendship between the two families, always looking for the wellbeing of the kids", says Thais.



Just be a good parent





Tatyana Albano, 38, is a Brazilian chef. She's been married to Bette, Australian, for five years. Both have been living in Sydney for more than eight years now. When they decided to be mothers, they imported sperm from an American bank, and Tatyana got pregnant on the second attempt by performing the process in a Brazilian clinic. By the first month of pregnancy, they were back to Australia, where they took care of the process until the birth.





"Even though we didn't follow all standards that society forced onto us, I defend love and all ways of loving. A couple of lesbians has also the right to get pregnant and raise a family just as straight couples do”.





Be a good parent, regardless of sexual orientation or how the kid was conceived, naturally, artificially, through donations or in vitro fertilisation. You don't have to understand, but you must respect this important decision in a couple's life, no matter colour, nationality, creed or sexual identity Tatyana Albano

“Being an Afro-american woman, lesbian, immigrant — and now mother — makes me proud and happy to be living this moment. My wife also wants to get pregnant soon. This is that maternal instinct every woman has, gently carrying and nurturing another life inside of you. Adopting may also be a possibility later".





The choice of an anonymous donor in a clinic





Tatyana talked about the process of choosing a donor.





"He is anonymous and was chosen from a catalogue in an American clinic, with some of the father's genetic and physical info and also emotional traits. In this process, we're able to choose eye colour, hair colour, nationality, profession, and also personality traits of the donor. My wife is Australian, but comes from an Asian background, so we decided to choose a Chinese donor so that the child could be born with features like ours".



Every child born in Australia via genetic material donation has the right to access all the data regarding the donor when they turn 18 years-old, so they may get to know their biological father, if they wish to do so. In this case, however, Tatyana imported the sperm from the US, and the country gives the right to the donor not to reveal himself ever. Tatyana's donor decided to stay anonymous forever. When the time comes to tell about the father, Tatyana is positive.



I'm going to tell him the truth. Our son's education will be based on transparency. We want him to know about the whole process early on. I'll say it again: love, dedication, honesty and transparency are the base of everything Tatyana Albano

Alopecia following pregnancy





Carla Corby, 56, a Brazilian innovation manager, got pregnant at 42. Her daughter is now 14.



"My husband and I started noticing the pressure from friends and family when they jokingly asked about when we were going to have kids".





After trying to get pregnant naturally for three years, she and her husband decided to look for a fertility specialist in Sydney. They chose in vitro fertilisation (IVF). They tried seven times until Carla finally got pregnant.



If I have to describe it, it's been a roller coaster. The treatment involves injections, egg sampling, embryo transfers, blood tests, and lots of appointments every week. I'd go to the clinic at 7 AM before work. Sometimes, I had to inject myself with medicine, so I'd do it at the office's restroom. I'd also often leave my job at lunch in a hurry to get ultrasound scans. No one at work knew it Carla Corby

According to her physician, the post-traumatic stress after she gave birth made her body develop an autoimmune response that targeted her scalp follicles.





"I developed alopecia right after the process. This is a condition caused by an emotional trauma", she adds.





Sometimes, it is hard to talk about it





Despite it all, Carla says she doesn't regret her journey. However, she says she would have sought an opinion from a fertility specialist earlier if she could.



I never imagined I'd have complications in getting pregnant, because all my doctors told me I was very fertile. It is important to get as much information as much as you can. Listen to your doctors, but, at the same time, do your own research

“Sometimes, it's hard to share your experience with people who did not go through same process. Now we have lots of Facebook groups in which people share their experiences and advice. Remember: your man may also be infertile, so both of you need to do some tests and research what's happening inside your bodies".





Choosing an identified donor





And through researching, the Brazilian manager, Thais Granado, 30, and her Australian wife Whitney, both from Western Australia, found a private group on Facebook called Sperm Donation Australia .





So they changed plans and decided to look for someone non-anonymously instead of undergoing in vitro fertilisation. Therefore, both could become pregnant.



"First, we didn't want the children to contact their biological father. However, when we dive into this world, we find ourselves with a whole bunch of other options. My wife discovered that most of the kids born from anonymous parents in insemination clinics miss some sort of relationship with their biological parents, and even would like to meet them long before they're 18".





"We're trying to be a lot less selfish here and thinking on the children, how they're gonna feel if that part of their lives is taken from them".





Artificial insemination at home





According to Adam Hooper, creator of Sperm Donation Australia, more than 3,000 kids were born because of his group's efforts. It connects straight and gay couples and mothers who are willing to navigate the process solo. People are allowed to meet and even develop a friendship. What most people don't know is that you don't need a clinic to intermediate: everything can be done at home through artificial insemination — or natural insemination if both parties agree to have sexual intercourse.



"The donor would come over to my house, or before coming over, he would need to ejaculate in a recipient with a kit that anyone can buy on the internet. After the sperm is collected, my wife and I would perform the insemination. We think it's a more humanised process, more intimate if compared to a medical clinic".





Success rates





According to Dr Alex Polyakov, associate professor at the University of Melbourne and specialist at Melbourne IVF , all available treatments on IFV do not guarantee a pregnancy, as this is a very complex medical procedure.



“The success rate of IVF treatments in Australia varies depending on several factors such as age, underlying medical conditions, and the cause of infertility. The average success rate of a fresh IVF cycle in Australia is approximately 33% for women under the age of 35. For women aged between 35-39, the success rate is around 27%, and for women aged 40 and above, the success rate drops to approximately 13%”.





Data has been published on the Australian and New Zealand Assisted Reproduction Database .



My advice to individuals or couples looking for sperm donors, egg donors, or IVF treatments is to start by educating themselves on the process and their options. It is important to understand the potential success rates and any risks involved. It is also crucial to find a reputable and experienced fertility clinic that can provide personalised care and support throughout the process Dr. Alex Polyakov

“Additionally, it is important to have realistic expectations and understand that IVF treatments may not always result in a successful pregnancy. Emotional and financial support is also important, as the process can be physically and mentally demanding”.





*Author: Felippe Canale



*Online producer: Jason Mathias.



