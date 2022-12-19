The Brazilian touch in Australian cuisines

Nowadays, it is increasingly unlikely to walk into a professional kitchen in an Australian metropolis and not come across at least one chef born in Brazil.





The truth is gastronomy is not only one of the most chosen professions by Brazilians who immigrated to Down Under but also one of the most successful.





They are famous for being fast, skillful, lively and moving quickly in Australia's multicultural gastronomic universes.





The Consulate of Brazil in Sydney seeks to promote the work of Brazilian chefs by inviting some of them to the project "Brazilian Chefs in Australia".





This project invites Brazilian cooks who work in renowned restaurants in the country to show, on the Instagram profile of the consulate, a recipe that either reminds you of Brazil or brings together Brazilian cultural heritage with what they learned in Australia.





In its second edition, the "Brazilian Chefs in Australia" brings recipes from cooks Bruno Cestari, Gabriela Macedo, Silvia de Moraes, João Philot, Rachel Belle and Geysa Monteiro.





In an interview with SBS in Portuguese, they talk about the legacy of the two countries - Brazil and Australia.





Barbecue without charcoal? No, thank you.





Bruno Cestari is undoubtedly someone who understands the art of barbecue.





He spent part of his childhood at his grandfather's butcher shop, who used to debone the animals with Bruno's uncles, while his mother took care of the cashier. His passion for meat was born there and came with him to Australia, where he discovered himself in the kitchen professionally.



Bruno Cestari, do Grupo Boathouse, de Sydney. Today, in addition to being the general manager of operations for the Boathouse Group in Sydney, Bruno is part of a team of American-style barbecue chefs that compete in Australia and the US.





But being a barbecue expert wouldn't be enough for him to grow professionally in Australia.





"Early on, I realized that just the passion for meat that I brought from my butcher grandparents would not be enough to put me on the market here. So, I went to study mainly seafood, which is a big thing here. I had to learn about fish, shells, shrimp, oysters, lobster, things I didn't have access to in Brazil."





Bruno explains the difference between barbecue in Brazil and Australia. And it starts with the impossibility of making a Brazilian barbecue without charcoal.



Gas barbecue is not barbecue, they say in my country. In the south of Brazil, it is impossible to make a barbecue with an electric or gas grill. Bruno Cestari, Brazilian chef in Sydney.

"The number of cuts used in Brazil is much higher than any other crop. We barbecue prime cuts like sirloin steak (the so-called Brazilian 'picanha' and 'contra-filé'), but we also do wonders with cuts like the 'Brazilian cupim' and bone marrow. Each cut with its special seasoning, temperature, and cooking time. Here in Australia, I see BBQ restricted to five or six types of beef. And something similar for pig and sheep."





The leftovers from the barbecue





Geysa Monteiro was also born in the south of Brazil, in Porto Alegre, a land well known for its passion for barbecue. She is currently a chef at RACV Noosa Resort in Queensland.





For her, barbecue is an emotional, family-bonding tradition that combines the love for her state in Brazil (Rio Grande do Sul) with Queensland - where BBQ is also very popular.





Geysa chose a 'carreteiro' (in English - bullock cart driver) rice recipe made with barbecue leftovers. The dish's name is after the men who transported products in bullock carts in the old days, called 'carreteiros', who used barbecue meat leftovers in a pan with rice.





"There is an emotional element in the choice of this particular dish as well as in the use of what is left over. Overall, the 'carreteiro' is delicious and has a similar version in other countries. It is easy for different people to associate the flavour. "



In Queensland, they are also passionate about barbecue as well. This recipe combines the love of the gaucho and the Australian for barbecue. Geysa Monteiro, Brazilian chef in Sunshine Coast.

From the Amazon to Sydney





When she immigrated to Australia, Rachel Belle only knew how to prepare instant noodles in the kitchen. Today, she is a chef at Tetsuya's in Sydney, which offers a menu inspired by Australian, Japanese, and classic French cuisine.





It wasn't easy for a journalist who barely knew how to fry an egg to become a chef in a country whose language she was still learning.



One of the biggest lessons was continuously learning to manage the fear of the unknown and to control emotions (which collapsed several times) so not to give up halfway through. Rachel Belle, Brazilian chef in Sydney.

For the project, Rachel chose white fish marinated with Amazonian spices. And it is not by chance: she was born in Porto Velho, in the north of the country, Amazon region. She also used 'cachaça', the Brazilian most famous distilled spirit.





She emphasizes that the freshwater fish is diverse in Brazil, especially in the region she comes from.



Rachel Belle, Brazilian chef in Sydney. "The variety of fish is huge both in Brazil and Australia, with their typical flavours of different waters. The great attraction, in my opinion, is our freshwater fish (in Brazil, the biodiversity of freshwater fish is among the largest in the world), especially those from the Amazon region, such as Tambaqui, Tucunaré and Pirarucu - being the Pirarucu considered the largest fish in fresh water in the world".





Moqueca: A Brazilian dish with similarities to Asian cuisine





Silvia de Moraes is a chef at Manly Pavillion in Sydney. She chose the super Brazilian dish called moqueca (you can read it as 'mokehka'), with a couple of regional versions.



Silvia de Moraes, Brazilian chef in Sydney, and her moqueca. "Moqueca is a very similar dish to Asian cuisines, like a fish stew — everything cooked in broth and curry (coconut milk is trendy here, by the way). And the 'moqueca' is accessible, tasty, and a symbol of Brazil. I gave it an Australian touch using fish stock and chili, associating it with palm oil, essential and very Brazilian."





Seasonality: A lesson learned in Australia





João Guilherme Philot is the only one amongst our interviewees who was a chef in Brazil before becoming one in Australia.



João Guilherme Philot, Brazilian chef in Melbourne. He is currently a chef at Hero, at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), in Melbourne. João explained the main differences between Australian and Brazilian gastronomies.



The seasonality of ingredients is highly respected in Australia, which is great for cooks. We can extract the best flavor and, at the same time, help the environment. With this awareness, I started to value each ingredient in a dish's composition even more João Guilherme Philot, Brazilian chef in Melbourne.

João Guilherme got inspiration from the rural life of the his family from hinterland of Rio de Janeiro state to prepare a Canjiquinha ('kunjeekinia') is cracked corn, a combination between polenta with risotto texture, with pork belly, guava gravy and crispy kale.



Canjiquinha with pork belly, guava gravy and crispy kale. Brazilian desserts are sweet. Really sweet.





Gabriela Macedo is a chef at the Institute Polaire in Hobart.





Her recipe was the very Brazilian honey bread, which is sometimes dessert, sometimes a delicacy to be eaten at any time. Gabriela uses local ingredients such as Tasmania's renowned honey.





For her, the relationship with sugar is different for Brazilians and Australians.



This is something that intrigued me as soon as I arrived here, starting with our Brazilian coffee, which, in addition to being brewed, is often served already sweetened with white sugar. In Australia, it is customary to serve with raw sugar, if any." Gabriela Monteiro, Brazilian chef in Hobart.

Gabriela says that the amount of sugar she uses in her recipes determines the chef she is.





"For some of the Brazilian desserts that I already included in the restaurant's menu, such as pudding and lemon pie, I reduced the amount of sugar a lot to please the Australian palate. I think restaurants and chefs have a crucial role in adjusting ingredients to suit different cultures without taking away the originality of a dish. And for that reason, I am very passionate about Australia's mix of cultures and flavours".



Gabi Macedo, chef no Institut Polaire, em Hobart. To sweeten the day of the reader who has reached the end of this text, please find below chef Gabriela Macedo's pão de mel, the Brazilian honey cake recipe.





Brazilian honey cake (pão de mel)



Brazilian honey cake made by Brazilian chef Gabriela Macedo. INGREDIENTS





Cake:





3 eggs





½ cup brown sugar





1 tablespoon unsalted butter





100ml full cream milk





1 ½ cup plain flour





1 tablespoon cinnamon powder





Pinch ground nutmeg





1 teaspoon ginger grounded





1 teaspoon cloves grounded





100g honey





1 tablespoon cocoa powder





1 tablespoon baking powder





1 teaspoon bicarb





Filling:





1 can dulce de leche or caramel filling





Ganache:





300g dark chocolate buttons





150ml pure cream (35% fat)





INSTRUCTIONS





Use a mixer to beat the eggs with brown sugar until it is completely dissolved. Add the honey, cocoa powder and spices and mix it at the lowest speed. Slowly add milk and flour until the mixture looks smooth. Add the baking powder and bi-carb and quickly mix until all ingredients are fully incorporated. Spread the mixture in a greased baking pan and bake it at 180 degrees for about 35 minutes. Remove it from the oven and let it cool to room temperature. Unfold the cake and cut it into two halves. Brush both halves with the spiced milk syrup. Spread the caramel filling on the bottom half and top it with the other half. Put it in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Prepare the ganache by heating the milk cream in bain-Marie or the microwave for 30 seconds. Add the dark chocolate buttons and mix with a spatula until the ganache becomes smooth and shiny. unfold the cake and put it on a rack with a flat tray underneath. Pour the ganache all over the cake until it is completely covered. Wait until it stops dripping and transfer the cake to a plate. Put in the freezer for about 15 minutes and slice in squares.



