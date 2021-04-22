Brazilian journalist receives official apology from a pub in Melbourne after homophobic attack

Felippe Canale

Source: Supplied/Felippe Canale

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

According to the Human Rights Commission, about 75% of the LGBTQI population in Australia has already been the victim of bullying, harassment or violence because of their sexual orientation. Brazilian journalist Felippe Canale went to court against a bar where he was a victim of homophobia in Melbourne, and received an official apology, in addition to a cash value that was donated to an LGBTQI NGO.

Brazilian journalist Felippe Canale won a lawsuit against a pub in Melbourne where he was victim of homophobia.

The decision was announced almost a year after the episode happened.
READ MORE

“Fui vítima de homofobia e agressão num bar de Melbourne”

In October 2019,
Felippe Canale was victim of a homophobic attack
inside a pub where he was with his boyfriend.

A group of about ten men surrounded him and began to offend and harass him.

Security cameras recorded everything.

Felippe Canale registered an incident with the Melbourne police and sought his legal rights against the pub.
What I really want is to take this message forward so that people don't shut up and report it. We all have equal rights
The Brazilian journalist received an official apology from the pub and a sum of money that was donated to an LGBTQI NGO of his choice.

In addition, the entire staff of the bar in question was required to undergo specific training on how to react in cases like this and how to better serve the victims.

 

Felippe Canale
Pedido de desculpas oficial emitido pelo bar, em Melbourne, onde Felippe Canale foi vítima de homofobia. Source: Supplied


Check out the full interview of Felippe Canale to
SBS Portuguese
:

SBS - At the time of the incident, you gave an interview to our colleague Luciana Fraguas telling what happened during the night you were a victim of homophobia.

Felippe Canale - In October 2019
I gave an interview to Luciana Fraguas
telling my story. As soon as the incident at the bar happened, I left and went straight to the police station to file a police report. It is very important to say that I was treated very well at the police station. The police always encourage the victim to formally report so that they can take appropriate legal action.

SBS - Felippe, tell us what happened exactly on the day of the incident.

Felippe Canale - I arrived around seven o'clock at night with my boyfriend in this bar and it was very crowded. As soon as I went to get my first drink at the bar, I was surrounded by about ten men who started laughing at me. They asked where I was from and I said I was Brazilian. They then asked me if I was a "fag". I explained to them that this was an extremely disrespectful term and that the correct one was "homossexual".

Soon after, one of the men touched my genital and at the same time I made a scene at the bar saying that I had not give him permission to touch me. And that this was a very serious offence. They were intimidated and surprised by my attitude, as the victim is rarely able to react on the spot. Luckily, they had security cameras at the bar.

At the same time I went to look for the security guards at the bar and they told me that since they were only two security guards and the number of people was greater than they could handle, there was nothing they could do. The bar denied calling the police on the spot to settle the matter and asked me to leave, as the men were very drunk.

SBS - And how did end up receiving an official apology from the bar?

Felippe Canale - The whole process took one year. The incident was in October 2019 and it was only after three months that I learned what I could do. I was instructed to look for the
Saint Kilda Legal Service
. For those who do not know, this is a place that offers guidance and even free legal representation. The lawyer there advised me to file a lawsuit with the
Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission
. This is a place where you can make an agreement with the party you are going against.

SBS - So you did not file a lawsuit against the people who attacked you, but against the pub?

Felippe Canale - Yes, against the pub. Because of everything that happened, I thought they didn't know how to deal with the situation appropriately.

SBS - What did you feel that night?

Felippe Canale - A lot of surprise. You never imagine that this will happen in Melbourne, Australia. In Brazil it was very recurrent, I can say that almost every week I went through a situation of homophobia.

In Australia, I went through homophobia three times. One in Brisbane, I was walking with my boyfriend on the street and someone punched me in the shoulder out of nowhere. Another was in Melbourne, when I was passing in front of a pub and a man shouted, "Hey Fag". The man's friends apologised to me and said that this man was a Brazilian recently arrived in Australia. He apologised to me and the bar manager asked him to leave.

And that time that I was a victim of homophobia, I decided to pursue my rights because I believed in Australian laws and everything worked out. The pub in question never denied what happened. The next day the manager called me to apologize. This was a huge victory for me.

SBS - In addition to the official apology, did you also receive a sum of money?

Felippe Canale - Yes. My lawyer and I asked for an official apology, training on how to act in case of sexual violence / harassment for the bar staff, and also an amount of money that I asked to be donated directly to an NGO that works with victims of sexual harassment.

SBS - What is the message that remains for those who are victims of homophobia in Australia?

Felippe Canale - My advice and the Victoria Police's is to always go to the police to file a police report. Make sure the place you are in has security cameras. Go after your rights and look for a free legal center if you can't afford a lawyer. But never shut up, always report.

SBS - Before we wrap up, what was the feeling of receiving the news of having won the case?

Felippe Canale - It was a very good feeling to turn the page. I went after my rights, the country supported me.

Since 2000, the state of Victoria has prohibited any kind of discrimination based on sexual orientation. Same-sex couples have been able to adopt children since 2016. Same-sex marriage has been legalised since 2017.
If you are homophobic, Australia is not the place for you.
Of course, homophobia still exists, but when you report almost all cases end up in victory, if you can prove discrimination. What I really want is to take this message forward so that people don't shut up and report it. We all have equal rights.

Us, members the LGBTQI community, do not want any extra right. We only want the right to walk on the street and show affection for our partner. We want the same rights that straight people already have. Equality.

Follow 
SBS Portuguese
 on 
Facebook
Twitter
 and 
Instagram
 

Production and reporting: Beatriz Wagner

Online article: Jason Mathias
veja ainda

“Fui vítima de homofobia e agressão num bar de Melbourne”

Governador de Victoria diz que as opiniões 'vergonhosas' da ex-tenista Margaret Court não são dignas de homenagem no Dia da Austrália

Fruits From Brazil: Welcoming LGBTIQA expats in Australia

Ser imigrante e gay na Austrália


Veja também:

Portuguese João Queiroga's short film Our Skin on Sydney's Mardi Gras

Censo australiano incluirá gênero não-binário como opção pela primeira vez

Nova lei portuguesa vai permitir mudança de nome e de sexo aos 16 anos

"Warriors of the Glamazon": Brazilians in the Sydney Mardi Gras

Brasileiros levam o orgulho gay e lésbico ao Mardi Gras de Sydney

Carnaval brasileiro em Sydney e o Mardi Gras

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Referendum_SBS News Source.png

Find out how to vote for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 referendum from overseas

dario_castaldo_1.jfif

The Italian who explored the heart of Portuguese-speaking African countries with a camera and a tent

disco.jpg

If you're in Sydney, your next Uber could be a karaoke bar with disco lights

Eduardo Lourenço

Celebrado o centenário de Eduardo Lourenço, o principal filósofo português do último século