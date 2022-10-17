A little of Brazil in Australia: bringing the 'jogo bonito' down under

"A little bit of Brazil in Australia" is a series of six podcasts by SBS in Portuguese that, on the occasion of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with the Australian and Brazilian teams in the competition, take the opportunity to show how Brazilians are present in football in Australia and how they contribute to the sport's growth and development in the country.





Introducing Fernando de Moraes, former player of the Australian futsal team and South Melbourne FC; Luccas Pereira, who works on training new athletes in Australia; Cassio, former Adelaide United player, father of Bernardo, who plays for the same club and is part of the Australian youth teams; Bobo, former Sydney FC player and A-League's top scorer in a single edition; Jonas Rodrigues, founder of Brighton Heat, a Brazilian club in Sydney and Mariel Hecher, one of the main players of Brisbane Roar.





The trailer was launched on October 13, and a new episode will be released weekly.





Advertisement