Find out how to vote for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 referendum from overseas

As Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced, the referendum for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 will be held on October 14.





The call to vote is essential for all Australian citizens, as every Australian's opinion counts.





This premise naturally includes Australian citizens in the country on the day they go to the polls and those abroad, living, working or on vacation.





Thus, all Australian citizens abroad will have the opportunity to vote. Namely, those in Portugal, such as the Australian ambassador in Lisbon, Indra McCormick, explained to SBS in Portuguese.



The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum is essential. And the Australian embassy in Lisbon will be a place to vote. We ask all Australians in Portugal to check our website for updates [regarding the logistics of in-person voting] Says the Australian ambassador in Lisbon, Indra McCormick

The ambassador hopes that many Australian citizens in Portugal will vote as the community is growing in the country.



According to data from the Portuguese government, there are around 1,000 Australian citizens in Portugal, but this number does not include citizens with dual nationality. At the Australian embassy in Lisbon, we estimate that Australian citizens in Portugal now number 5,000. Says Indra MacCormick

The rising number of Australians in Portugal seems to be because Australians are increasingly interested in commercial and investment opportunities, becoming a business country for them much more than a holiday destination.



More and more Australians are investing in commercial opportunities in Portugal. New Australian companies are being created: wineries, hotels, yoga studios, cafes and companies in the renewable energy sector. Says Indra McCormick

Historically, it has always been the opposite: the Portuguese have been more interested in vacationing and working in Australia.



The Australian ambassador to Portugal, Indra McCormick, and the Portuguese Republic's President, Professor Marcelo Ribeiro de Sousa. The Australian visa application pattern over the years shows this trend clearly:





"Applications for the Australian Work & Holiday visa fill up yearly in Portugal. And every year, more young Portuguese people seem to want to come to Australia" - explains McCormick.





According to the ambassador, Portugal and Australia have much in common, especially "the love for the ocean, surf, the family-centred lifestyle and much more".





Most importantly, the two countries are willing to succeed in the renewable energy sector.



The policies of our two countries [Portugal and Australia] have many points in common, namely becoming two superpowers in renewable energy Says the Australian embassador, Indra McCormick

How to vote for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 from Portugal:

The Australian Embassy in Lisbon will make in-person voting available to everyone on the following days:





Monday, October 2



Tuesday, October 3



Wednesday, October 4



Friday, October 6



Monday, October 9



Tuesday, October 10



Wednesday, October 11



Thursday, October 12



Friday, October 13





Please note that it will not be possible to vote in person on Thursday, October 5 , due to the Portuguese national holiday.





Voting will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.





When voting, you must only present valid identification, such as your Australian passport or driving license .





Please also note that if you cannot visit the embassy or do not wish to vote in person, you must request a postal vote directly from the Australian Electoral Commission by 6 p.m. (Sydney time) on Wednesday, October 11.





All Australian citizens are encouraged to ensure their details are current on the electoral rolls. To do this, visit the Australian Electoral Commission website ( aec.gov.au ).



How to vote for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 from other places overseas:

For the 2023 referendum, the AEC, in conjunction with DFAT and Austrade , will offer in-person voting in most Australian Embassies, Consulates and High Commissions.





The number of in-person voting centres in cities worldwide will increase from what was available at the 2022 federal election.





The voting options for overseas Australians during the 2023 referendum depend on the local environment.



