‘In Nazaré the waves are so strong that when they fall, they explode’: blind surfer Matt Formston

Highlights Matt attempted surfing’s most difficult challenge, without the ability to see the wave

At the age of 44, Matt added surf's Holy Grail to his list of accomplishments

• In Nazaré, Portugal, he rode waves his team estimates were up to 40 feet tall

Praia do Norte is home to some of the biggest surfable waves on the planet.





The waves here tower up to 82 feet, the place is know as 'the holy grail of surfing' and only a few big-wave surfers, are brave enough to take on these giant liquid walls.





One of them is Paralympian and three times para-surf-world champion Matt Formston.





The professional cyclist who turned to surfing big waves is legally blind, which, he says, can be an advantage.



"When you drop, I was going very fast. Like the fastest I've ever been in the ocean in my life and I've surfed for over 30 years," says Matt. “Sometimes being blind helps take on the biggest waves, you can’t see them.”





‘Why Nazaré? why not?’





The ‘Blind Surfer’ spoke to SBS Portuguese from his home in Lennox Head, a seaside village in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.





At the age of five Matt lost 95% of his vision. But what is it like to be legally blind?





“I can see shapes and lines. Everything is a big blur; I can see the horizon as a line between the blue sky and the ground.





"But I can't see any details. People look like cartoons to me, characters. I can just see the outline of their faces, sometimes, if they're very close to me.”



Matt's suit is marked "Blind Surfer", the only way someone would know about his disability. Always looking for new challenges, the paralympic cyclist and professional surfer recently attempted his most fearsome and dangerous challenge yet: Big Wave Surfing.





It was time to take on the Portuguese big waves.





“My whole life I wanted to be in Nazaré. I've loved the feeling of surfing big waves.”





Matt and his team arrived in Portugal in November 2022, a camera crew also in tow, to produce the documentary Blind Sea to be launched later this year. (Spoiler alert “the riding of the big waves in Nazare will be the climax of the film,“ he says.)





Facing the big waves of Nazare, some surfers may not go in, but not Matt.



Guided by the sound of a whistle: Matt's teammates would blow a whistle to let him know it was time to let go of the rope. "I trusted them with my life," says Matt. “Probably a benefit to me is that I can't see the waves. Even when I surf, like, 20-foot waves. My friends and team say, ‘you are lucky you can’t see the waves today; they look very scary and if you could see them you wouldn't go out. “





Matt says that he doesn’t make the decision to go out. He trusts his team.





Surfers usually stand on the fortified headland at Nazaré, next to the iconic red lighthouse, and say, ‘yes today is the day for me or it is not, it is too big, too scary’.





As for Matt, he says he must let his team make the important decision.





“When I am taken in, I can’t see when to let go of the rope. I am directed by my teammate on the jet ski. He blows the whistle and I let go.





Asked how the feeling was at the top of the gigantic waves, Matt recalls that, when riding, he wouldn’t know how high he was.





“I only found out how big the wave was when I got to the bottom of it because I could feel how far and how incredibly fast I dropped.”



Matt's team and camera crew “I'm standing still and everything is controlled, I can see a little bit of what is going on, but when I'm surfing big waves, I can't see anything.





"It's all feel and fear. I'm using feel. I feel the wave under my surfboard, and I use my front foot basically, as my cane, like I was using a stick on the land, to feel the ground. My front foot becomes my cane and feels the water. And then I ‘see’ things that are important to me.





“The Nazareth waves sound like a bomb when they explode, but I didn't hear that because I was so focused on the information I needed. And that information was the whistle.





"My jet ski driver, Lucas [Former surf champion Brazilian Lucas Chumbo is now towing surfers in Nazare] with my teammate Dylan Longbottom, would guide me.





The scenario is understandably scary. The most popular big wave surf break on the planet and Matt is riding it guided by the sound of a whistle.



Riding the giants: big wave surfing in Nazaré attracts surfers from all over the world Credit: RichardALock/Getty Images “Longbottom would blow the whistle when I had to let go of the rope and then he would blow the whistle again, just as I got to the bottom of the wave. I know then that I will need to turn and go across the way. He whistles a third time when he wanted me to kick, when I would ask to kick out and finish the wave. So, using that process, we caught about 25 waves in there.”





It's a big risk on the jet sky driver and teammate, he says, they're taking a blind person to 50-foot waves, a five-story-building of water. “It's very dangerous. It's a big honour for me.”





He explains the process involved mutual trust. “I trust them with my life but if something goes wrong, they're jeopardizing their careers because you know, if they kill a blind person in the surf, you know, that would be really bad for everybody.





“We're all trusting each other to do the right thing. I'm trusting them to put me in the right position and they're trusting me to surf the wave.



The Blind Sea documentary artwork by Brick Studios

When I dropped, I was going very fast. The feeling of speed was very strong and as I dropped it was so steep. I was, you know, we're going almost 70 kilometres per hour Matt Formston, the Blind Surfer

Matt Formston: Paralympian, World Cup Gold Medalist in Tandem Cycling, 3x World Champion surfer, husband and father to three. Matt and his team stayed in Portugal for 12 days, catching waves ranging from 20 feet up to 50 feet. He says there is a wave his team is still measuring but that is around 50 feet.





For Matt, more important than a title or breaking a record by a blind surfer, is the feeling of being able to compete, to be able ‘to see’ what is possible.



I'm still trying to find my limit Matt