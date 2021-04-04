Morreu em Sydney a estilista ítalo-australiana Carla Zampatti, aos 78 anos

Carla Zampatti está sendo lembrada como uma das grandes histórias de sucesso da imigração australiana.





Além de estilista famosa, ela também foi presidente do Conselho Executivo da SBS/Special Broadcasting Service por uma década.

A presidente do Conselho Executivo da ABC, Ita Buttrose, fundadora e editora da revista de moda Cleo e amiga de Carla Zampatti, disse que as roupas da estilista marcaram presença no guarda-roupa de muitas australianas:





"She was a very classical designer. And she used to say that her designs always stood the test of time. So you could buy something a few years back and you could still be wearing it a few years forward. And I think that is why she had such a wide appeal. I mean when you think about it. I know she dressed Princess Mary of Denmark and I know that (British actress) Joan Collins popped into her boutique in Sydney and she was a pioneer.





Cleo magazine first discovered her in 1972 when she opened her first boutique here in Sydney. And then she opened others. And then she finally cracked Myer and David Jones.





She was also at one point Chair of SBS. And we sometimes used to discuss challenges of looking after national broadcasters. It was one of the other things we had in common."





Carla Zampatti foi lembrada com carinho pelo primeiro-ministro Scott Morrison e pelo líder da oposição, Anthony Albanese.

À frente da SBS, ela deu muita atenção à visita do então presidente de Portugal, Jorge Sampaio, com a sua comitiva, à Rádio SBS, em Sydney, em maio de 2002.





Carla Zampatti estava no prédio da SBS para recepcionar o presidente português e sua comitiva e acompanhou a entrevista que o presidente deu ao nosso Programa de Língua Portuguesa da Rádio SBS, nos estúdios, ao vivo, no programa nacional do sábado.