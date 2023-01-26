'Australia and India have never been closer': PM wishes community on Republic Day

Key Points PM Anthony Albanese greets the Indian Australian community on Republic Day.

January 26 is celebrated as national day in both Australia and India.

26 January is a day of celebration for both Australia and India. In India, it is marked as Republic Day, making the day an interesting juxtaposition for the members of the community settled here.





Celebrating this connection, Mr Albanese, in his message said: "The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship."





He said the relationship between the two nations has been closer.



It is a chance for all those of Indian heritage, including Australia's diverse and vibrant diaspora communities, to unite on their shared love for India and their shared faith in its future. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"It's also a reminder of everything our shared future holds, and all that we have to look forward to as we continue to strengthen and deepen our ties," the prime minister said in his message.



Full statement released by Mr Albanese on India's Republic Day