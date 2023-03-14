Australia issues travel alert for India, warns citizens to exercise a high degree of caution

Key Points Australia updates travel advisory for India.

Government urges citizens to exercise a high degree of caution.

The Albanese Government has cautioned anyone planning a trip to India to exercise a high degree of caution overall.



READ MORE Australian university to open a campus in India as part of groundbreaking education deal

“We now advise reconsider your need to travel to the Atari-Wagah border crossing, the north-eastern states of Assam (except Guwahati), Nagaland and Manipur; and Chhattisgarh, and the border areas of neighbouring states due to the high risk of violence,” the government states in its advisory issued on Tuesday.



Exercise a high degree of caution in India overall due to the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime. Australian government's advisory

Higher levels apply in some areas, the government stated.





The government has also urged its citizens not to travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (doesn’t apply to the Union Territory of Ladakh) and the India-Pakistan border (except the Atari-Wagah border crossing) due to the danger of armed clashes, terrorist activities and violent demonstrations.



Atari-Wagah border crossing. Credit: Daily Pakistan Expanding on the threats on the Indian-Pakistan border, the advisory states that there’s a high risk of “landmines, cross-border attacks and violence” in the area.





The advisory excludes the Atari-Wagah border crossing between the Indian city of Amritsar and the Pakistani city of Lahore, which attracts a large number of tourists.



'Follow the government's advisory'

Sandip Hor, Chairman, Australia India Travel & Tourism Council (AITTC) Commenting on the advisory, Sandip Hor, the chairman of the Australia India Travel and Tourism Council (AITTC), says people planning a trip to India must adhere to the government’s advisory.



I would like to urge anyone travelling to India from Australia to follow the government’s latest advice on travel to select areas before making plans. Sandip Hor, chairman of the Australia India Travel and Tourism Council (AITTC)

"It would be in everyone's interest to exercise caution when travelling to the aforementioned border areas as advised," Mr Hor tells SBS Punjabi.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during his recent visit to India. Source: Twitter The advisory comes just days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's brief but busy trip to India focused on strengthening cultural, educational, trade and security ties between the two nations.





The US and Canada also issued similar advisories in late 2022, which remain active today.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.











