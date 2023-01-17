India overtakes China as the number one source of student visa applications to Australia

Highlights Indian international students are now the largest group applying for Australian student visas.

Around 43,925 student visas came from India, compared with 38,700 from China.

Uncapped work hours and faster visas behind boom, say experts.

Australian universities are bracing for a major rebound in the overseas education sector as student visa applications soar past pre-pandemic levels amid unprecedented demand from India and the subcontinent.



India drives surge in student visa applications to Australia



Top five nationalities and then others for student visa lodgements compared (01/07/2019 to 31/12/2019; and same period for 2022). Credit: Department of Home Affairs According to the preliminary data supplied by the Department of Home Affairs to SBS Punjabi, nearly 44,000 student visa applications were received from India in the last six months of 2022, compared with 38,700 from China during the same period.



Universities Australia Chief Executive Catriona Jackson. Source: Supplied / Universities Australia Buoyed by the response, Universities Australia chief executive Catarina Jackson said Australian universities have nearly 100,000 Indian students alone in 2022.



We have a good product to offer, and they (Indian students) know it. Universities Australia chief executive Catarina Jackson

“We have a strong relationship with India, and they want our help to educate 500 million students by 2035 – here and in India,” Ms Jackson said in a statement to SBS Punjabi.





She added that the Australia-India trade pact , which has committed to providing post-study work rights to Indian students, will help unlock the full potential of the education relationship between the two countries.





The scale of interest from international students is also swelling in Nepal, which accounted for 18,405 student visa applications, followed by Colombia (13,321) and the Philippines (11,879), which emerged as the fourth and fifth largest source of student visa applications in the six months to 31 December 2022.



Indian international students lead university boom in Australia. Credit: Public Domain Experts believe the surge in student visa applications from India can be attributed to a series of sweeteners offered by the Albanese government to lure overseas students.





These include the availability of uncapped work hours for student visa holders until June 2023 and paid work opportunities for international students.





"International students would also be aware that Australia is facing a skills shortage and see the opportunity to not only study here but potentially stay on and work once they graduate," Ms Jackson said.



Faster visa processing and improved grant rates





Melbourne-based migration agent Saurabh Smar said the federal government’s ‘student-friendly’ policies have contributed to the boom in applications from India.





“The Albanese government’s efforts towards clearing visa backlog accompanied by an improvement in grant rates for Indian student visa applicants has led to this record growth in interest in Australian universities,” he told SBS Punjabi.





In line with the Government’s commitment to clearing visa backlogs, the Department of Home Affairs has finalised a record 4.3 million visa applications since 1 June 2022, out of which at least 370,000 were student visas. The grant rate has also improved.



The Department has granted a record 306,400 Student visas between 1 June and 20 December 2022. This is 34 per cent more than the levels for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. Spokesperson, Department of Home Affairs

Mr Smar that he believes the education sector’s upward trajectory is here to stay.





“This trend may well continue into 2023 and the years beyond because it's working for all stakeholders, be it the government which can use students to plug short-term labour shortages, or universities which are dependent on students for revenue.





“The students also have a lot to gain as Australia is currently offering longer stays to former graduates, uncapped work hours and paid work opportunities. The recent Australia-India trade pact is also likely to have a positive impact,” he added





‘Australia offers better standard of living and campus environment'



Sambhav Lakhani Credit: Supplied Sambhav Lakhani from Haryana, in north India, recently received his confirmation of enrolment to study a bachelor’s in business from Deakin University in Melbourne.





The 18-year-old, who applied for a student visa last week, said he chose to study Down Under because it offers a ‘better standard of living and campus environment’ compared to other global academic destinations like Canada, the US and the UK.





“Everyone, especially in north India, is more inclined towards Canada because it offers easier permanent migration pathways. But getting a PR has never been my goal.





“I am coming to Australia in the hope of getting good qualifications and work experience so that I go back to India after a couple of years to join my family retail business,” Mr Lakhani told SBS Punjabi.





