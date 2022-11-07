‘Light of Guru Nanak’: Japji Sahib translated into 19 languages

A 400-page bejewelled book containing translations of the Sikh prayer, Japji Sahib into 19 languages was offered to the Golden Temple to mark the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary.





Japji Sahib is a prayer at the beginning of the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, which was composed by Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism. It has now been translated into different languages, including English, Turkish, Japanese, Hebrew, Chinese, Dutch, Estonian, French, Finnish, German, Italian, Melayu, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Guarini.



Source: Supplied “It is an honour that we have been the part of such fruitful practice, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s birthday,” said Shanti Kaur Khalsa of Sikh Dharma International – the organisation that undertook the project.





Advertisement

Ms Khalsa said the project had been underway for quite some time.





“The project was to compile the translations into a book. The translations– done by members of our community in the respective countries - were already in place,” Ms Khalsa told SBS Punjabi.



Source: Supplied The book – the Light of Guru Nanak for the World - will be bound with a bejewelled cover of silver filigree and precious gemstones. Each of the 400 pages is artistically designed and bordered with original drawings of the country flower that the language represents.





An artist was commissioned to create special artwork on Guru Nanak for the book.



Source: Supplied The Sikh Dharma International had organised a pilgrimage to India to celebrate Guru Nanak’s birthday, with 100 people from countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, UK, Italy and Estonia travelling to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.





The book was offered to be placed at the Golden Temple museum.





Ms Khalsa said it was a “project of love and devotion” that was nearing its completion now.



