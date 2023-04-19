SBS Audio’s Punjabi program is looking for two Digital Content Producers

SBS is one of the world's most unique and innovative media organisations, producing trusted, meaningful and engaging content that exists for all Australians to inspire, support and celebrate the diversity of our multicultural society.





The Audio and Language Content team is seeking two experienced journalists to join us for the position of Digital Content Producers of the Punjabi language program.





High proficiency in both English and Punjabi is essential, along with demonstrable success in sourcing and producing original stories and audio-visual digital content of interest to the Punjabi-speaking communities in Australia.





Audio and Language Content produces the most linguistically diverse public broadcasting in the world, providing Australian-focused news and information in 68 languages across live audio and digital platforms.



About the role

Reporting to the SBS Punjabi Executive Producer and working with a Digital Content Editor and other producers in the team, the role is to develop and deliver multimedia content for the Punjabi program online and on social; explore audio or video production for digital platforms; coordinate and help oversee the digital content production of the team.





More specifically, you would have:





Demonstrated experience in digital journalism/production, including the production and presentation of multiplatform content (video, online, social media, audio) and the ability to compile and subedit news, sport and current affairs from a variety of sources.

Source leads and produce regular online content generating traffic to meet KPIs.

Proficiency in written and spoken English and Punjabi, including clear broadcast delivery. Candidates will be required to undergo a language assessment to demonstrate their proficiency in the Punjabi language.

To plan and manage digital content campaigns for key community events.

Produce multimedia content, including live videos, podcasts and interactive digital online content using a variety of 3rd party apps and an in-depth knowledge of SEO.

Good administrative abilities, including accuracy, numeracy, organisational skills and advanced editorial skills.

You will have a demonstrated track record of producing original stories about the Punjabi-speaking audience in Australia and be able to produce digital stories within tight deadlines.

A rich understanding of the Punjabi and Punjabi-speaking communities living in Australia.

Demonstrated ability to maintain relationships with a range of stakeholders.

Please note: It is a requirement of this role that incumbents are fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccination in line with the ATAGI guidelines, which include booster shots. We do, however, have a medical exemption process, and we would be happy to discuss your application should this be applicable to you.





We are shortlisting applications as they come in, so don't delay. Apply today!





Get more information about this role and apply online here.





Applications are open for both Melbourne and Sydney offices.



