SBS Audio’s Punjabi program is looking for a Punjabi Producer

SBS is one of the world's most unique and innovative media organisations, producing trusted, meaningful and engaging content that exists for all Australians to inspire, support and celebrate the diversity of our multicultural society.





The Audio and Language Content team is seeking a Casual Producer to join us in the Punjabi language program.





High proficiency in both English and Punjabi is essential, along with demonstrable success in sourcing and producing original stories and audio-visual digital content of interest to the Punjabi-speaking communities in Australia.





Prior experience in journalism or broadcasting will be highly regarded.





Audio and Language Content produces the most linguistically diverse public broadcasting in the world, providing Australian-focused news and information in 68 languages across live audio and digital platforms.



About the role

The ability to research, write, produce, translate and present audio content (including news, current affairs and community stories) on radio and/or online platforms.

Proficiency in speaking and typing in Punjabi as well as English. Also, you will be comfortable participating in a language assessment task as part of our interview process.

This is a part time position, located in either our Sydney or Melbourne Bureau.

Demonstrated professional experience using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram would be an advantage.

Please note: It is a requirement of this role that incumbents are fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccination in line with the ATAGI guidelines, which include booster shots. We do, however, have a medical exemption process, and we would be happy to discuss your application should this be applicable to you.





Applications are open for both Melbourne and Sydney offices.



