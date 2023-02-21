SBS Radio’s Punjabi program is looking for an Executive Producer

SBS is one of the world's most unique and innovative media organisations, producing trusted, meaningful and engaging content that exists for all Australians to inspire, support and celebrate the diversity of our multicultural society.





The Audio and Language Content team is seeking an experienced journalist to join us in the position of Executive Producer of the Punjabi language program.





Audio and Language Content produces the most linguistically diverse public broadcasting in the world, providing Australian-focused news and information in 68 languages across live radio and digital platforms.



About the role

Reporting to the Program Manager, the role of the Executive Producer is to develop and deliver the editorial strategy for the Punjabi language team.





This includes team management, supervision of production and delivery of distinctive and innovative multi-platform content.





More specifically, you would have:



Demonstrated experience in professional broadcast journalism including the production and presentation of multi-platform content (radio, online, social media) and the ability to write compile and present news, sports and current affairs from a variety of sources.

Proficiency in written and spoken English and Punjabi, including clear broadcast delivery. Candidates will be required to undergo a language assessment to demonstrate their proficiency in the Punjabi language.

Basic computer skills including familiarity with Microsoft Word and Excel, email and digital audio editing/production software.

Good administrative abilities including accuracy, numeracy, organisational skills and the ability to meet deadlines and pursue a task to completion.

Proven ability to work under pressure, meet strict deadlines and problem-solving.

Well-developed written and verbal communication skills.

Good understanding of the Punjabi-speaking community in Australia.

Demonstrated ability to maintain relationships with a range of stakeholders.

Please note: It is a requirement of this role that incumbents are fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccination in line with the ATAGI guidelines which include booster shots. We do however have a medical exemption process and we would be happy to discuss your application should this be applicable to you.





