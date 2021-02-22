SBS Punjabi

100th anniversary of 'Saka Nankana Sahib' commemorated in Pakistan devoid of Sikh pilgrims from India

SBS Punjabi

Nankana Sahib

Source: Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 February 2021 at 12:09pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS

The centenary of the massacre of Sikhs at Nankana Sahib, remembered as 'Saka Nankana Sahib', was marked on a large scale in the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the first guru and founder of the Sikh faith. Tune into this special report from our Pakistan-based reporter Masood Mallhi.

Published 22 February 2021 at 12:09pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Source: SBS
A jatha (a group of pilgrims) from India was supposed to take part in the Nankana Sahib’s week-long programme in Pakistan, but before they could cross the Attari-Wagah border on February 18, the Indian government denied the permission, citing security concerns and Covid-19 threat. 

The group of 600 members was expected to visit five gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

Advertisement
Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark 
SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack