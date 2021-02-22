100th anniversary of 'Saka Nankana Sahib' commemorated in Pakistan devoid of Sikh pilgrims from India

A jatha (a group of pilgrims) from India was supposed to take part in the Nankana Sahib’s week-long programme in Pakistan, but before they could cross the Attari-Wagah border on February 18, the Indian government denied the permission, citing security concerns and Covid-19 threat.





The group of 600 members was expected to visit five gurdwaras in Pakistan.





