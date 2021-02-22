100th anniversary of 'Saka Nankana Sahib' commemorated in Pakistan devoid of Sikh pilgrims from India

A jatha (a group of pilgrims) from India was supposed to take part in the Nankana Sahib’s week-long programme in Pakistan, but before they could cross the Attari-Wagah border on February 18, the Indian government denied the permission, citing security concerns and Covid-19 threat.
The group of 600 members was expected to visit five gurdwaras in Pakistan.
Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.
Advertisement
Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark 's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app.
Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on .