2020 - A year Australia will never forget

A look back at the events that impacted Australia in 2020, a year few will forget.





The nation was hit by multiple crises from as early as New Year's day, when bushfires were ravaging regional Australia. In Mallacoota in Victoria, thousands were evacuated by sea as the Australian defence force was deployed to the disaster zone. 34 people were directly killed by the infernos, including several volunteer fighters, and the World Wide Fund for Nature estimated at least 3 billion animals were impacted.





Then, from one crisis to another.





Panic buying in shopping centres - shortages of toilet paper and supermarket staples - as Coronavirus cases began to arrive on Australian shores from overseas - the first case reported on January 25. Social distancing rules were introduced to Australia - signalling a new normal that would remain for much of the year. Large gatherings were cancelled, state borders closed, restaurants shuttered and businesses began working remotely.





But despite public anxiety, the measures to 'flatten the curve' and protect Australia's health system from being overwhelmed were successful.





While the physical threat of the pandemic has eased, the financial impacts will linger for years, if not decades, to come. In scenes reminiscent of 'The Great Depression' of the 1930s, long queues formed outside Centrelink offices, as thousands of Australians found themselves out of work following the shutdowns.





"Looking for job opportunities and how the government can help us, the Aussie battler right now, I think we're all Aussie battlers."





Treasurer Josh Frydenberg unveiled the budget deficit in October, promising a strong recovery.





"This is all about jobs, it's all about helping those who are out of a job, get into a job. The great depression and two world wars did not bring Australia to its knees, and neither will COVID-19!"





