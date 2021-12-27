2021: Pandemic politics and the fight for gender equality

A fight for justice for women shaped the political year. It was ignited by Australian of the Year Grace Tame, former political staffer Brittany Higgins and countless others. Thousands of people met on the front lawns of federal parliament and elsewhere in the country calling for gender equality.





In May the government released its budget. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg celebrating signs of economic recovery





" And the fact that Australia is now recovering strongly, ahead of the global pack, is something that we can all know that the Australian people have helped achieve."





Meanwhile, tensions around the sluggish vaccine rollout were reaching a crescendo. Scott Morrison was put on the defensive.





"Our vaccination program has had some early challenges. But so have the vaccination programs of almost every country in the world today. Right now in Australia, we are living in a way that the rest of the world is not."





The race to evacuate the Afghan capital Kabul soon began, following its fall to the Taliban. Many Afghan nationals who helped Australian forces were left stranded. Labor’s Luke Gosling was disappointed with the response.





"Up to 1200 people were to wait outside Kabul airport left standing in sewerage, were turned away."





