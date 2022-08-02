2023 may see soaring energy prices and a gas supply shortage

After a surge in gas prices and falling temperatures, the government has confirmed its next course of action with Resources Minister Madeline King outlining future plans.





By extending the security mechanism, the government will take the first step to activate the 'gas trigger', which will allow it to shore up the domestic supply.





It's in response to a dire report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission - or the ACCC - foreshadowing significant gas shortages next year.





The majority of the gas forecast to be produced on the East Coast next year will be exported overseas under long-term contracts.





But if the surplus supplies are also exported overseas, where they can fetch a higher price, it could lead to a shortfall here.





In other political matters, Parliament is also debating a bill to allow the Northern Territory and A-C-T to legislate on voluntary assisted dying laws.





Labor territory MP Alicia Payne was one of those who put the bill forward to repeal a 25-year-old law which banned the territories from being able to make those changes.





