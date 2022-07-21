SBS Punjabi

'Mandate by stealth': Masks required in some schools

Victorian schools will now require all students over the age of eight to wear a mask in class.

Victorian schools will now require all students over the age of eight to wear a mask in class.

Published 21 July 2022 at 11:32am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Victorian schools will now require all students over the age of eight to wear a mask in class. The new rule is being criticised by some parents as a 'mask mandate by stealth' - but schools say it's the best way to keep classrooms operating as coronavirus cases rise.

As they made their way to school on Tuesday morning, it wasn't just their bags and books Victorian students needed to pack.

In a joint letter to parents right around the state the day before, Victoria's state, Catholic and independent school heads said: "The Victorian Department of Health strongly recommends that face masks are worn in indoor settings.

As a result, we are asking all students aged eight and over and all staff in all schools across Victoria to wear masks when in class from now until the end of winter."

Across the border in New South Wales, students returned to school on Tuesday for term three.

But the state's Education Minister, Sarah Mitchell, said they could decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask.

Masks and their place in the classroom dominated debate around the country on Tuesday.

But for some experts, that's not where the problem lies.

Around the country, only 40 per cent of children aged between five and 11 are fully vaccinated.
In some states, like Queensland, that number is as low as 31 per cent.

The A-C-T currently leads the country in child vaccination, with almost 70 per cent having two doses.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Stamping out racism in Australia



