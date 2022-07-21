'Mandate by stealth': Masks required in some schools

As they made their way to school on Tuesday morning, it wasn't just their bags and books Victorian students needed to pack.





In a joint letter to parents right around the state the day before, Victoria's state, Catholic and independent school heads said: "The Victorian Department of Health strongly recommends that face masks are worn in indoor settings.





As a result, we are asking all students aged eight and over and all staff in all schools across Victoria to wear masks when in class from now until the end of winter."





Across the border in New South Wales, students returned to school on Tuesday for term three.





But the state's Education Minister, Sarah Mitchell, said they could decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask.





Masks and their place in the classroom dominated debate around the country on Tuesday.





But for some experts, that's not where the problem lies.





Around the country, only 40 per cent of children aged between five and 11 are fully vaccinated.

In some states, like Queensland, that number is as low as 31 per cent.





The A-C-T currently leads the country in child vaccination, with almost 70 per cent having two doses.





