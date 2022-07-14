Stamping out racism in Australia

Tasneem Chopra is an author, an Order of Australia recipient and an advocate for multiculturalism.





And she has first-hand experience of being singled out for her race and religion.





She is Muslim woman in the professional world but even in the workplace.... she believes stereotypes still prevail.





The diversity consultant is among several influential Australians taking part in a new campaign hoping to put an end to systemic racism.





The campaign, launched by the Australian Human Rights Commission, is targeting a particular group.





The campaign is also rolling out a website.





It's called - Racism: It stops with me - and it shares the stories of all the ambassadors involved in the campaign.





It's hoped it will spark greater recognition, acknowledgment and action from those who've never experienced racism themselves.





