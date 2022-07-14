SBS Punjabi

Stamping out racism in Australia

SBS Punjabi

racism in work place experienced by women of colour

Source: Getty Images/Aja Koska

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2022 at 11:02am
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Racism has been an ongoing problem for Australia and now the Human Rights Commission is launching a campaign to end it for good. The campaign is encouraging people without any lived experience of racism to reflect on its causes and effects, and take action to address it.

Published 14 July 2022 at 11:02am
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Tasneem Chopra is an author, an Order of Australia recipient and an advocate for multiculturalism.

And she has first-hand experience of being singled out for her race and religion. 

She is Muslim woman in the professional world but even in the workplace.... she believes stereotypes still prevail.

Advertisement
The diversity consultant is among several influential Australians taking part in a new campaign hoping to put an end to systemic racism.

The campaign, launched by the Australian Human Rights Commission, is targeting a particular group.

The campaign is also rolling out a website.

It's called - Racism: It stops with me - and it shares the stories of all the ambassadors involved in the campaign.

It's hoped it will spark greater recognition, acknowledgment and action from those who've never experienced racism themselves.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also Know

2021 Census confirms growing trend away from religion in Australia

Patients and doctors face language barriers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack