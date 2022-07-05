2021 Census confirms growing trend away from religion in Australia

On his very first day living in Melbourne, Indian migrant Vinit Sharma sought out a Hindu temple.





The 33-year old says worship is essential for him.





Hinduism is Australia's fastest-growing religion.





In the 2021 census, more than 684 thousand people identified as Hindu - a 55 per cent increase.





The result is due to the arrival of a greater number of migrants from India and Nepal.





Christianity remains the most common religion in Australia.





But for the first time, fewer than half of the population - at 43.9% - identified as Christian.





The number of people reporting 'no religion' continues its upward trend, now at 38.9% of the population.





This raises the possibility that at the next census non-believers could replace Christians as the biggest cohort.





While the National Christian Life Survey shows the number of active Anglican worshippers remains stable, the denomination is aging.





