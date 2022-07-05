SBS Punjabi

2021 Census confirms growing trend away from religion in Australia

An art installation at Melbourne's St Paul's Cathedral an example of the church's efforts to connect with more people

An art installation at Melbourne's St Paul's Cathedral an example of the church's efforts to connect with more people

Published 5 July 2022 at 3:17pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Census data release has confirmed Australia is seeing a growing trend away from religion. The stats suggest people who consider themselves "non-religious" could become the dominant group in coming years, overtaking Christianity. Of the nation's minority religions, Hinduism is notable for its growth - fuelled by migration.

On his very first day living in Melbourne, Indian migrant Vinit Sharma sought out a Hindu temple.

The 33-year old says worship is essential for him.

Hinduism is Australia's fastest-growing religion.

In the 2021 census, more than 684 thousand people identified as Hindu - a 55 per cent increase.

The result is due to the arrival of a greater number of migrants from India and Nepal.

Christianity remains the most common religion in Australia.

But for the first time, fewer than half of the population  - at 43.9% -  identified as Christian.

The number of people reporting 'no religion' continues its upward trend, now at 38.9% of the population.

This raises the possibility that at the next census non-believers could replace Christians as the biggest cohort.

While the National Christian Life Survey shows the number of active Anglican worshippers remains stable, the denomination is aging.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

