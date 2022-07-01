SBS Punjabi

Census reflects the shifting shape of multicultural Australia

Amar Singh, President of Turbans 4 Australia

Amar Singh, President of Turbans 4 Australia Source: Supplied by Amar Singh

Published 1 July 2022 at 1:52pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Data from the census taken in 2021 has highlighted the breadth of Australia's diversity and indicates how Australia's makeup is shifting. Among the major changes since the last census is the sharp rise in the number of people born in India and Nepal and living in Australia.

The 2021 census data is showing just how much Australia's multicultural makeup is shifting.

The president of the Nepali society of Tasmania, Khagendra Satyal, says the first of its kind in Australia, a Nepali bar in Hobart is catering to a growing local community.

The population of Nepal-born people in Australia has more than doubled since 2016, taking the total to more than 122,000 ((122,506)).

For the first time, India has jumped above China and New Zealand as a source country.

Now in third place, the number of people born in India but living here exceeds 670,000 ((673,352)).

Community advocate and President of Turbans 4 Australia Amar Singh arrived experienced first-hand the positive impact that increased migration has had for his community.

More than 5.5 million across the country say they speak a language other than English at home.

That's increased by almost 800,000 since the last census.

