Census reflects the shifting shape of multicultural Australia

The 2021 census data is showing just how much Australia's multicultural makeup is shifting.





The president of the Nepali society of Tasmania, Khagendra Satyal, says the first of its kind in Australia, a Nepali bar in Hobart is catering to a growing local community.





The population of Nepal-born people in Australia has more than doubled since 2016, taking the total to more than 122,000 ((122,506)).





For the first time, India has jumped above China and New Zealand as a source country.





Now in third place, the number of people born in India but living here exceeds 670,000 ((673,352)).





Community advocate and President of Turbans 4 Australia Amar Singh arrived experienced first-hand the positive impact that increased migration has had for his community.





More than 5.5 million across the country say they speak a language other than English at home.





That's increased by almost 800,000 since the last census.





