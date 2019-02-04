24-year-old Indian migrant named ‘Casey Young Citizen of the Year’

Six years ago, when Nancy Loomba arrived in Australia as an 18-year-old starry-eyed international student from Punjab, she hadn’t thought her dreams would start turning into reality so soon.





The 24-year-old banker has been named the Young Citizen of the Year by the City of Casey, Victoria for her work in a number of areas, including disability employment service, mental health, youth support, encouraging community participation in sports and women in leadership.





“I know that it’s for the community work that I have been involved in but, I guess, it’s also for my positivity, my passion and the love for people that I have,” Ms Loomba told SBS Punjabi Radio.





“I know this country is a land of opportunities and I have always wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much.”





Her community works include working in the capacity of a project officer for Disability Employment Service where she helps people with mental and physical disabilities find suitable employment, raising awareness among the community about mental health, autism and drug abuse and encouraging the multicultural communities’ participation in sports, particularly the Cricket and AFL.





Ms Loomba says she isn’t aware who nominated her but is thankful to the community for the support.





“The person [who nominated] opted out of disclosing their identity but I’m thankful to all the people who have supported me from their heart,” she says.





A people leader at the National Australia Bank, Ms Loomba received the award flanked by her parents during a ceremony on Australia Day, January 26.





