SBS Punjabi

26 January 2021 Australian News in Punjabi: Over 12,000 migrants became Australian citizens today

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison poses for a photo with new citizens during an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra۔

Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2021 at 9:46pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Scaled-down citizenship ceremonies have been held across the nation to welcome more than 12,000 migrants from 130 countries as Australia’s newest citizens. For this and more news on sports, forex rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow, tune into the bulletin.

Published 26 January 2021 at 9:46pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin....

 

** Thousands of people participate in Invasion Day rallies across Australia...

Advertisement
** More than 12,000 migrants become Australian citizens in scaled down ceremonies…

and

** In cricket, Brisbane Heat topples league leader Perth Scorchers to secure a spot in the Big Bash League final.

Click the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack