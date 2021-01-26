26 January 2021 Australian News in Punjabi: Over 12,000 migrants became Australian citizens today

In this bulletin....











** Thousands of people participate in Invasion Day rallies across Australia...





Advertisement

** More than 12,000 migrants become Australian citizens in scaled down ceremonies…





and





** In cricket, Brisbane Heat topples league leader Perth Scorchers to secure a spot in the Big Bash League final.





Click the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



