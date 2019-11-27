30 years on, the inventor of worldwide web has second thoughts

In 1989, a young Tim Berners-Lee created the worldwide web. He's so concerned with internet now that he's drawn up what he's calling a "contract for the web".





It's made up of nine principles and 72 clauses designed to counteract issues including misinformation and censorship. The principles are divided between governments, business and individuals.





But Professor Matthew Warren, from Deakin University, believes it's too late to fix the web.





"The web does need the guidelines, but the problem is the web is already broken and I don't think these guidelines will fix the problem. The 'contract' is a noble cause, but I believe a lost cause."





