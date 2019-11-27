SBS Punjabi

30 years on, the inventor of worldwide web has second thoughts

Tim Berners-Lee speaks at the Internet Governance Forum

Tim Berners-Lee speaks at the Internet Governance Forum (IGF). Source: DPA

Published 27 November 2019 at 5:25pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The inventor of the worldwide web, Tim Berners-Lee, has launched an ambitious plan to govern it. He's likened his proposed "contract for the web" to the Magna Carta, and says the digital policy agenda is designed to stop humankind falling into a digital dystopia.

In 1989, a young Tim Berners-Lee created the worldwide web. He's so concerned with internet now that he's drawn up what he's calling a "contract for the web". 

It's made up of nine principles and 72 clauses designed to counteract issues including misinformation and censorship. The principles are divided between governments, business and individuals.

But Professor Matthew Warren, from Deakin University, believes it's too late to fix the web.

"The web does need the guidelines, but the problem is the web is already broken and I don't think these guidelines will fix the problem. The 'contract' is a noble cause, but I believe a lost cause."

