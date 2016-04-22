SBS Punjabi

A 'Khatti-Mithi' Interview with Sammy and Nazia

SBS Punjabi

Sammy and Naz

Sammy and Nazia at SBS Studio Melbourne Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 April 2016 at 10:01pm, updated 16 December 2017 at 9:12am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Here we present a conversation with Sammy and Nazia. The couple has a big fan base on Facebook and are famous on social media for their 'Husband -Wife Funny Moments' videos. Here is Preetinder Grewal with Sammy and Nazia's 'Pati-Pat'ni Dee Noak -Jhoak' episode…

Published 22 April 2016 at 10:01pm, updated 16 December 2017 at 9:12am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Sammy and Nazia at SBS Melbourne Studio

Sammy and Nazia
Sammy and Nazia at SBS Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal


Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'