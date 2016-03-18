SBS Punjabi

A new pathway for Kiwis to get Australian PR

SBS Punjabi

AAP

Source: AAP

Published 18 March 2016 at 12:51pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 1:12pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

New Zealanders who have lived and worked in Australia for more than five years will now be eligible for permanent residency in Australia. And after living here as a PR for another year, they will be able to become Australian citizens.

This new pathway is being made available to those New Zealanders who came to Australia between 2001 -2016, have lived here for five years, and have earned $53,900 per annum or more.

 Thousands of New Zealanders will be beneficiaries of this new scheme, which was announced when PM John Key visited Australia last month. The policy comes into effect on July 1, 2017.

 Mr Suraj Handa from Handa Immigration Specialists was at hand to explain this new pathway in greater detail, and to anwser our listeners’ questions on talkback. Click on the audio link above to hear a full podcast of his interview and talkback session.

Mr Suraj Handa, from Handa Immigration Specialists Source: SBS Punjabi


