SBS Punjabi

A rapidly growing health risk and what Australia's doing about it

SBS Punjabi

Eggs, Pasta, Nuts and Milk

Group of commonly known allergens on a table, including eggs, milk, nuts and pasta. Source: Moment RF / Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 September 2022 at 10:42am
By Deborah Groarke, Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Allergies are among the fastest growing types of chronic conditions in Australia, and deadly reactions are also on the rise. The federal government has now launched two new centres that will focus on research to improve treatment options for those affected.

Published 7 September 2022 at 10:42am
By Deborah Groarke, Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Phoebe Lynch is a mother of two who lives in Melbourne.

She's on constant alert because her six year old son Owen has food allergies to dairy, peanuts and eggs.

She says the family's life is consumed by the protective measures they have to take.

Advertisement
This kind of hyper-vigilance is a fact of life for many Australian families.

In fact, according to federal assistant health minister Ged Kearney.

"Australia has the dubious credit of actually having the highest level of allergies in the world."

Better treatment is exactly what the federal government says it wants to support.

It's announced $26.9 million in funding to create a national Allergy Council - and the country's first national research centre.

But a new model of care may be frustrated by the lack of experienced allergy specialists to manage ongoing treatment.

Ged Kearney says they're in short supply.
Also Know

Let's talk about sex

As the cost-of-living soars, almost 900,000 Australians are working two or more jobs

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack